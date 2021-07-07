Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
CBOE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.