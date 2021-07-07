Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

CBOE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

