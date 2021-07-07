Royal Bank of Canada Increases Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$16.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

MRD stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of C$5.77 and a 1 year high of C$13.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of C$448.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.51.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.