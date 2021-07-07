QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

