Guider Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Guider has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $9,162.46 and approximately $6.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00936478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

