$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

RCI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $53.66. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after buying an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

