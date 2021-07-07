$109.10 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $109.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.18 million. Galapagos reported sales of $129.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.32. 972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,182. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

