Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.