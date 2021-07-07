Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 288,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,180,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Specifically, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,313,140 shares of company stock valued at $166,751,870. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

