Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.51, but opened at $87.94. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $86.29, with a volume of 2,185 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

