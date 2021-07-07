10,316 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

