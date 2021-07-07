AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
CBH opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.64.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.