AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

CBH opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

