Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 15,700 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 45,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,671,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,897,606 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,156 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.