Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MasTec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,048. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.