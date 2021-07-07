Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 20.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 108.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.78. 176,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,977. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.