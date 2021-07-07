MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,599,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.