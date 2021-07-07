ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.