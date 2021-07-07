Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,222.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,296.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

