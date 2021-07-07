NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE NKE opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

