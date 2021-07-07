MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,801 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $114.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

