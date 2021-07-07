Brown Advisory Inc. Has $115.08 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294,512 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.52% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $115,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.04 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

