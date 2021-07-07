Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $101,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

