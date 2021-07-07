Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 771,180 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.65% of Oak Street Health worth $84,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

