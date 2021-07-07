Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 174,315 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $80,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

