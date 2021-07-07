Brown Advisory Inc. Has $71.38 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Envestnet worth $71,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

