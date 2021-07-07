Brown Advisory Inc. Has $67.64 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $67,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.