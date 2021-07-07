Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 19,649 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.52% of Progyny worth $59,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,352 shares of company stock worth $42,857,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

