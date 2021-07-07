Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 67,143 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $151,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 227,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

