Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.