Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 156,428 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156,428 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

