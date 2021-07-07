Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce $33.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

