Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce $33.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $140.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.