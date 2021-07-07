Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. American Express posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 451.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $172.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.