$1.88 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $3,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

