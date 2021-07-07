DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0336 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00396843 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01535452 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,891,503 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

