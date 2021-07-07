Genaro Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $514,679.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $514,679.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars.

