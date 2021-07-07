247 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.