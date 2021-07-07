Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.28.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.