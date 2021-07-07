Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

