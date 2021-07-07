IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $658.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $660.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

