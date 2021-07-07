Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,260 shares of company stock worth $128,272,988. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.