Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $279.50 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

