American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,936 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 144,256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,512 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

