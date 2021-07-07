Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $218,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

