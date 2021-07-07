Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.46 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $371.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.