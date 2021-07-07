Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,747 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

