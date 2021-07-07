BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

