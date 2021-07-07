Raise Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Raise has a total market cap of $47,137.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00929881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045433 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

