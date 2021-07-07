G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.130 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

