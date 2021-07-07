Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

