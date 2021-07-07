300,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $16,703,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $11,619,000.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

