Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

